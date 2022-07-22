WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted Thursday noon that he's «doing great» despite a COVID-19 infection, Xinhua reports.

«Thanks for your concern,» Biden wrote alongside a picture of him working behind a desk in quarantine. «Keeping busy!»

His wife, Jill Biden, tweeted earlier that Biden told her «he's feeling fine,» with «a few mild symptoms.»

The U.S. first lady, who is on the road in Detroit, Michigan, added that she tested negative for COVID-19 in the morning and would continue to follow public health guidance and wear a mask.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who met with Biden on Tuesday, tested negative on Thursday. Her office said she would remain masked and continue her schedule as planned.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday morning that Biden, 79, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is «experiencing very mild symptoms.»

Biden joined a growing list of officials in his administration who have contracted the virus, including Harris, who tested positive in April.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19, according to a statement from Jean-Pierre.

«He will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,» Jean-Pierre added.

