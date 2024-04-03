Biden, Xi hold discussions, first since November

United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a call on April 2, the first follow-up call since their meeting in California in November 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing an April 2 statement from the White House.

"The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference,” reads a statement from the White House.

Reflecting on the progress since their meeting at the Woodside Summit, both leaders underscored the advancements in counternarcotics efforts, the importance of ongoing military communications, discussions on mitigating AI-related risks, and initiatives on climate change and cultural exchanges.

“The two leaders welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and responsibly manage the relationship through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the weeks and months ahead, including during upcoming visits by Secretary Yellen [Secretary of the Treasury] and Secretary Blinken,” reads the statement.

The last call between the two leaders was in July 2022.

According to Xi, the relationship between China and the United States is "beginning to stabilize," and “this is welcomed by both societies and the international community,” writes China’s Xinhua news agency.