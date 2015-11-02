BIE flag arrives in Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The flag of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) has arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana.

It was General Commissioner of the National section of the Republic of Kazakhstan at EXPO 2015 in Milan Mr. Anuarbek Mussin who brought the flag to Astana. "This isn't just a flag. It is a symbol of new opportunities for our country, and as President Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated at the 70th UN General Assembly session in New York, Kazakhstan is ready to become a global hub for the accumulation and promotion of green energy technologies. It's not a secret that every crisis on this planet has begun over energy. In this context, the relevance of our theme "Future Energy" is undeniable," Mr. Mussin said upon arrival to Astana. Recall that Milan EXPO passed the baton and the BIE flag to EXPO 2017 director Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Rapil Zhoshybayev at the closing ceremony on Saturday. It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan's pavilion was among the top three pavilions that best developed the EXPO 2015's theme - "Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life". According to Mr. Mussin, the Kazakh pavilion has sparked intense interest not only among tourists, but also among foreign delegations. Among those who visited the pavilion there were Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Deputy Prime Minister of China and the Prime Minister of Malaysia. 51 countries and 11 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana.