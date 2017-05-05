EN
    22:37, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    BIE members highly praised Expo 2017 preparations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakhstani delegation headed by Rapil Zhoshibayev, High Commissioner for Expo 2017, attended a regular session of the Executive Committee of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, the press-service of Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

    The members of the committee were reported on preparation for "Astana 2017", "Beijing 2019", "Dubai 2020" expositions and discussed the papers of "Expo 2022/2023" candidates (Minneapolis (USA), Lodz (Poland), Buenos Aires (Argentina)).

    In his speech, Mr. Zhoshibayev described the work that has been done since the last session of the Executive Committee (October 5, 2016), content filling of pavilions of the member countries and international organisations, preparation for international events and national days of the countries within the exhibition, use of the venue sites after the end of Expo 2017.  
    In addition, Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Yerbol Shormanov told about the venues readiness, completion of construction, the unified service centre and the logistics centre operation in the exposition area, as well as the ticket programme, the accreditation system and the informational image-building campaign to promote Expo 2017.

    As per the meeting results, BIE leaders and members positively appreciated the process of preparation for Expo 2017. 

     

