BIE President thanks Kazakhstan for EXPO-2017 organization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) Steen Christensen thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and all organizers of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 during the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Astana on Friday, Kazinform reports.

In his speech, Mr Christensen noted that the topic of the exhibition - the Future Energy - is relevant and interesting not only for developed but also for developing countries.



The BIE President stressed that the big number of participations illustrates the great interest of the international community to the exhibition. As a reminder, 115 countries and 22 international organizations will participate in the EXPO event in Astana.



In conclusion, Mr Christensen expressed gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Government of Kazakhstan, all organizers and participants of the EXPO-2017 for the work done.



"It is a great honor to be at this exhibition in the capital of Kazakhstan," he said.