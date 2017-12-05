EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:20, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    BIE Sec-Gen congratulates President Nazarbayev on EXPO-2017 success

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions Vicente González Loscertales congratulated President Nazarbayev on the successful holding of the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper reports.

    In his telegram, Mr. Loscertales noted that BIE has been receiving feedback from the participants that the exhibition in Astana became the most successful one in the history of EXPO. BIE Secretary-General said he is convinced that the EXPO-2017 success became possible thanks to the support and active participation of the Head of State.

    According to Vicente Loscertales, due to the efforts of the Kazakh government and JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017, the participants had a chance to experience the unique Kazakh hospitality.

    In his telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vicente Loscertales also thanked the President for the Dostyk Order he had received and the opportunity to work together on this project, saying that it was the most valuable experience for him.

    In conclusion, the BIE Secretary-General reaffirmed its readiness to continue close cooperation with Kazakhstan.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!