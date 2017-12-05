BIE Sec-Gen congratulates President Nazarbayev on EXPO-2017 success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions Vicente González Loscertales congratulated President Nazarbayev on the successful holding of the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper reports.

In his telegram, Mr. Loscertales noted that BIE has been receiving feedback from the participants that the exhibition in Astana became the most successful one in the history of EXPO. BIE Secretary-General said he is convinced that the EXPO-2017 success became possible thanks to the support and active participation of the Head of State.

According to Vicente Loscertales, due to the efforts of the Kazakh government and JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017, the participants had a chance to experience the unique Kazakh hospitality.

In his telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vicente Loscertales also thanked the President for the Dostyk Order he had received and the opportunity to work together on this project, saying that it was the most valuable experience for him.

In conclusion, the BIE Secretary-General reaffirmed its readiness to continue close cooperation with Kazakhstan.