BIE Sec-Gen highlights Kazakh President’s contribution to EXPO 2017 success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received a congratulatory letter from Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions Vicente González Loscertales who admires the tremendous success of the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition themed "Future Energy".

In his telegram, Mr. Loscertales noted that BIE has been receiving feedback from the participants that the exhibition in Astana that became the most successful one in the history of EXPO events. The BIE Secretary-General said he is convinced that the EXPO-2017 success became possible thanks to the support and active participation of the Head of State.

According to Vicente Loscertales, due to the efforts of the Kazakh government and NC Astana EXPO-2017 JSC, the participants had a chance to experience the unique Kazakh hospitality.

In his letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vicente Loscertales also thanked the President for the Dostyk Order he had received and the opportunity to work together on this project, saying that it was the most valuable experience for him.

Moreover, the BIE Secretary-General reaffirmed the Bureau's readiness to continue close cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Recall that Kazakhstan gained the right to host the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in a little over five years ago - on 22nd November 2012. It is worth emphasizing that the EXPO has never been held in any of the post-Soviet countries throughout its existence since 1851 up to the point. Kazakhstan became the first hosting state in the region and that fact even increased the responsibility and the importance of that event.

After a while, entrusting the Government with the tasks regarding Expo 2017 preparations during a meeting in Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the facilities of the exhibition must become a national brand. The President also instructed the authorities to make the most of the EXPO event in terms of tourism development.

The specialized exhibition held in Astana has met all high expectations.The Astana Expo had a positive impact not only on the life and work of the capital but also on the entire Kazakhstan. Meeting with CEO of Astana Expo-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Head of State highlighted the positive multiplicative effect on the development of the capital city and the country's economy on the whole resulted from the international exhibition. He said that the EXPO has positively affected almost all sectors of the economy as it increased the number of tourists at hotels and places of public catering. As a result, additional funds have been obtained by the capital budget, and 21,000 people have been employed.





In fact, it created thousands of new jobs. What is more, the hotel and restaurant business in Astana considerably revived as dozens of new restaurants opened, and the occupancy rate of the hotels rocketed. The International Specialized Exhibition had a very good impact on Kazakhstan's small and medium-sized businesses.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed of a high growth of tourist activity in Astana. Indeed, during the Expo, hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists visited the capital of the country and Kazakhstan in general. Besides, hundreds of high-ranking guests including heads of state, prime ministers, heads of parliaments, ministers, and their deputies, etc. visited our country. "Foreign countries have spent nearly $100 million for the preparation of their pavilions," said the Head of Astana Expo-2017 National Company. Astana and Kazakhstan have become more attractive and popular among foreigners.





Hundreds of various events and meetings were held within three months of the exhibition. Numerous pavilions of the exhibition showed a lot of inventions related to renewable energy sources, dozens of which are already under implementation and will be put into service across Kazakhstan. And this demonstrates the practical importance of the Expo. In general, the Expo boosted all economic sectors of Kazakhstan. Foreign experts came to such conclusions after discussing the report made at the 162nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) by the CEO of Astana Expo-2017 National Company.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also praised the work done by the head of the national company. According to the Head of State, the EXPO has become an important event for the country. "We have shown Kazakhstan's capacity, and demonstrated our capital city to the world. They traveled to the regions, we have carried out a huge PR campaign," he said. "However, EXPO infrastructure does not end with the exhibition as it will continue operating in the future. "Nur Alem" and a number of other pavilions reflecting the theme of the exhibition will be kept as the EXPO's heritage. The ending of the exhibition will become the beginning of several new large-scale projects. First of all, it is the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) that should become a financial hub, investment attraction center and occupy a worthy niche in the global financial system," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.