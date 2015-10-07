BIE Sec Gen inspects preparations for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary-General of the International Exhibitions Bureau Vicente Loscertales has arrived in Astana on a working visit to inspect the preparations for the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

At today's press conference in Central Communications Service Mr.Loscertales told about his meeting with the new head of the national company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov. According to Mr.Loscertales, since his last trip to Astana in March the current year a lot of things have happened. But there is one thing that has remained unchanged. It is interest and commitment of the Government of Kazakhstan to the success of EXPO-2017. "I was pleased to hold a conversation with the new chairman of the national company Akhmetzhan Yessimov," said Vicente Loscertales. During the meeting Akhmetzhan Yesimov, as noted by the press service of the national company, announced that the company has become more flexible, transparent and multi-stage. In turn, the head of the BIE told reporters that he examined the progress of architectural works in the territory of the EXPO town. He stressed that the construction goes on without interruption. The day before he visited the site and realized that the project is carried out according to the schedule. The exhibition will be held from June 10 to September 10, 2017. The event is expected to involve more than 100 countries and at least 10 international organizations. To date, 48 countries and 10 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition.