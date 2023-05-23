Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) spanning 66km is set to be commissioned in the second quarter of this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first-category road with three lanes on each side has a sped limit of 120km/h.

According to Zhambul Baktiyar, deputy chair of the Road Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan, an open charging system will be in place on BAKAD, with no exit and entrance gates, leading to greater capacity.

The BAKAD project is being realized using the concession mechanism. The exploitation term of the road by the concessionaire BAKAD Investments and Operations, founded by the Turkish-Korean Consortium Alsim Alarko – Makyol – SK Ecoplant – Korea Expressway, is 15 years.

Once commissioned, the Big Almaty Ring Road is set to improve Almaty city’s road network capacity, travel time, as well as the environmental situation of the city.

The construction of the BAKAD was solemnly launched in 2018 in Almaty region.