EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Big blast rocks Damascus' int'l airport

    None
    None
    DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM A big explosion rattled the surrounding area of the international airport of the capital Damascus early Thursday morning, eyewitnesses told Xinhua. 

    Following the blast, whose cause is still unclear, fire broke out near the airport, and lit up the sky over that area at dawn.

    Several blasts were heard near the airport and that people near the southern part of Damascus, where the airport is located, woke up to the rattling sounds of explosions.

    Read more

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!