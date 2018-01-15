Big Four experts to help improve civil service in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new advisory body, the Expert Council on Civil Service Development was established at Kazakhstan's Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

According to the official representative of the Agency, Nurlan Zhakhin, the Council includes representatives of the World Bank, the HR Managers Association, government agencies, high-profile veterans of civil service, as well as well as public administration specialists.

In order to ensure further development of civil service in Kazakhstan in line with the world's leading trends in human resources management, representatives of the Big Four: KPMG, Deloitte, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers were also included in the board members.

The Council's meetings are expected to discuss the state and further development of civil service in Kazakhstan, drafts of relevant normative acts and policy documents, thus helping the development of effective policies in this area.