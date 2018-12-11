Big meat-processing plant unveiled in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The Head of State Nurultan Nazarbayev has launched today the large meat-processing plant, Torgay Meat, in Arkalyk.

Its construction started this March. It was put into operation in test mode in November. The project foresees beef cattle and sheep packing, processing of meat products, production of new sausage products and packs, semi-finished products. Next September it is planned to set into operation the feeding platform for 3,000 cattle.

The plant will reach design capacity to process 10 tons of meat a day by 2020.



About KZT 2 bln of investments were channeled to the project that is supposed to turn into the largest meat processing plant in the region. KZT 1 bln will be infused into the construction of the feeding lot.