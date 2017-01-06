Big sales in Almaty prior to Universiade

ALMATY. КАЗИНФОРМ - On the threshold of the 28 World Winter Universiade-2017 various discount offers and sale will be offered to the residents and guests of Almaty.

"The Almaty Sales Festival will last from January 20 to February 10, 2017. In all shopping centers and street retail stores discounts will be available for a large assortment of goods", Kazinform learnt from the Department of Enterpreurship.

The offers are timed to the significant event of the country Universiade 2017 which will be held in Almaty between January 29 and February 8 2017. Over 2,000 athletes from 58 countries of the world will take part in it.