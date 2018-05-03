Big storm on the way to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists has issued a storm alert for Astana city, as well as Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola region will be doused by rains and some parts of the region by heavy rains on May 4. Gusts of southwestern, western wind will reach 15-20 mps at night. In some parts of the region it will gust up to 23-28 mps. Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high across the region.



According to the weather forecast, gusty wind ranging from 15-23 mps will batter Astana city on Friday. Chances of storm will be high in the Kazakh capital as well.



Windy and rainy weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region as well. Torrential rains and thunderstorm are in store for the region on May 4.



Southwestern, western wind with gusts up to 15-25 mps is expected to hit the city of Petropavlovsk on May 4. There are high chances of rain, thunderstorm and hail.