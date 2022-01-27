Biggest drop in hospitalisations and ICU cases in 3 mts, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Hospital group FIASO said Wednesday there had been the biggest drop in COVID-19 hospitalisations and intensive care cases in three months in its 20 'sentinel' hospitals over the last week.

General ward hospitalisations were down 2.5% while ICU admissions were down 8%, it said.

The unvaccinated were 60% of the total, while among the vaccinated in ICUs, 72% had not yet had the third, booster jab, FIASO said, ANSA reports.