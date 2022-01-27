EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:38, 27 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Biggest drop in hospitalisations and ICU cases in 3 mts, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Hospital group FIASO said Wednesday there had been the biggest drop in COVID-19 hospitalisations and intensive care cases in three months in its 20 'sentinel' hospitals over the last week.

    General ward hospitalisations were down 2.5% while ICU admissions were down 8%, it said.

    The unvaccinated were 60% of the total, while among the vaccinated in ICUs, 72% had not yet had the third, booster jab, FIASO said, ANSA reports.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!