Biggest ice town to appear near Khan Shatyr Shopping Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the onset of the winter season Astana's residents should expect a lot of exciting things to come their way. Parks and embankments of the city will traditionally turn into skating rinks and ice towns. The largest of them will appear near the Khan Shatyr Shopping Center, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

In addition to the ice town and skating rink there will be a set of slides, skates and sledges rentals, as well as catering facilities.



Fans of winter leisure will also enjoy skating rinks in the traditional locations - in front of the Astana city administration and on the Yessil River and a new one by the Solntse (Sun) fountain.



Another three skating rinks will be located next to Akbulak creek, in Zheruyik and Presidential parks.



According to Deputy Director of the Municipal Property Fund of Astana Gani Khassenov, all of the city's skating rinks will be ready by December 20th.