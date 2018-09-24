Biggest int'l defense exhibition of region «ADEX-2018» starts in Baku tomorrow

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2018" will be held in Baku on September 25-27.

This event is one of the largest exhibitions of arms and military equipment in the region, Trend reports.

As a rule, the ADEX exhibition is attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The exhibition is held by the initiative and organizational efforts of the Ministry of Defense Industry, the forum is supported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The Caspian Event Organizers (CEO) LLC is the organizer of the exhibition.

Some 224 companies representing 29 countries are expected to participate in the upcoming exhibition. The exposition of the exhibition will be accommodated in three pavilions and the outdoor area of Baku Expo Center.

Azerbaijan, Turkey, France, Russia, Israel, Belarus, Pakistan, Serbia, Ukraine and other countries will be represented at the exhibition by national stands. The exhibition will also be attended by leading companies representing the defense industries of Bulgaria, China, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands and other participating countries.

This year many countries have expanded their stands. Thus, in comparison with the last exhibition (2016), Turkey's stand has been increased by 30 percent.

The pavilion of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be located in the third hall of Baku Expo Center, and the latest models of weapons and equipment of domestic production will be demonstrated on its stands.

In addition, the exhibition will be attended this year for the first time by the local Scientific-Technical Company "Vitta", the High-Tech Park of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, and the Service Center for Inspection of Weapons and Armored Vehicles of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

The information support of the exhibition is provided by more than 60 local and international leading media news agencies, websites and magazines.

The main information partner of the event is the British "IHS Jane's Defense Weekly" newspaper. Belgian "Army Recognition" magazine and "Azeri Defense" magazine are also covering the developments of the event.

The ADEX 2018 exhibition will feature air and missile defense systems, military shipbuilding, manufacturing and modernization of weapons systems, drone systems, robotic systems, small arms, ammunition and combat equipment, demilitarization systems, missile and artillery weapons, multiple launch rocket systems, optic-electronic and laser equipment, armored vehicles, submarines, system for cyber security of the Navy, electronic warfare and command, control and communication systems, computer, network systems of control, communication, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR), rolling stock and equipment of the military railway forces, technology and equipment for the production, repair and disposal of weapons, etc.

Along with other sectors, the sector of the military aviation industry is widely represented at this year's exhibition, which will be attended by such corporations and companies as "MIQ" ("MIG"), "TUSASH", "Leonardo", "OAK", "Motor Sich", "Russian helicopters" and "Aeronautics Group".

The ADEX-2018 exhibition will be an ideal platform for demonstrating the latest weapons and signing new agreements in the field of international military-technical cooperation.