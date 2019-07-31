EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:50, 31 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Bike rider covered in blood after being hit by truck in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A bike rider was rushed to a hospital after a collision with a huge truck in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    It was confirmed that the incident occurred at the intersection of Zharokov and Zhandosov streets.

    According to witnesses, the bike rider tried to get up after being hit by the truck. His face was covered in blood.

    Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where it was confirmed that the man suffered multiple injuries.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!