Bike-riding doctors to provide medical assistance in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some doctors of Regional Diagnostic-Treatment Center (RDTC) in Khovd aimag, Mongolia, began a bike tour under the motto ‘Physical activity and Health' on August 16, Kazinform has learned from MONTSAME.

Preparations for the tour were made over one year and Consultant Neurologist Ts.Gerelt-Od, Consultant Surgeon G.Shijir, Consultant Surgeon and Traumatologist D.Munkhbat and Consultant Intensivist and Anesthesiologist M.Erdenebayar from the RDTC are going for a three-day bike ride passing 500 km from the aimag's center to Bulgan soum.

They will provide medical assistance and information to residents of the soums (country subdivisions) along their route. Health education handouts and their food and other luggage are being carried by a vehicle of the center.