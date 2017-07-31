EN
    12:56, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Biker knocks down girl in crosswalk, dies in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A biker knocked down a girl in a crosswalk in Astana on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the fatal accident happened in Turan Street at 6:00 p.m. Astana time on Sunday (July 30). The Honda bike veered off, hit the girl and then crashed into a Mercedes and a Hyundai vehicles.

    Paramedics rushed the 27-year-old biker to a hospital where he died of sustained injuries. The 22-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as well.

    An investigation is underway.

    Road accidents Astana Incidents
