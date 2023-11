PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A Suzuki bike has crashed into a bus on a highway in Pavlodar region, local police confirmed.

According to reports, the road accident occurred on a highway linking Pavlodar with the local airport. The 26-year-old bike driver died right away of sustained injuries. The 40-year-old driver of the MAZ bus escaped unharmed.



The police are investigating. There was no immediate word on who to blame for the accident.