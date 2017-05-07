Bikers in N Kazakhstan open motorbike season

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM About a hundred bikers took part in the opening of the motorbike season in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The opening of the season brought together bikers from all parts of the region as well as from Kokshetau, Temirtau, and Omsk. This year, motorcyclists gathered near the Northern Star monument on Lake Pestroye. Traditionally bikers also visit Victory Park in Petropavlovsk.





"Usually, we open the season on May 9th. But this year, on Victory Day, we will be congratulating veterans and will also lay flowers and wreaths. Today is another holiday in our country. the Defender of the Fatherland Day. And we marked it with by opening the motorbike season," said the president of the North Wind motorcycle club Kirill Maisak.