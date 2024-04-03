Bilateral coop with Saudi Arabian province of Riyadh discussed

Berik Aryn, the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Province, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between Astana and Riyadh. In this context, they emphasized the importance of the opening of regular flights between Astana and Riyadh.

Ambassador Berik Aryn congratulated Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for hosting the international exhibition EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, as well as for choosing the Kingdom to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Kazakh ambassador also informed about the current political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan. In particular, he introduced the measures taken by the Government to create a favorable business climate for domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, the development and ennobling of the capital Astana.

Besides, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia and supported the proposals of the Kazakh side to strengthen ties between the capitals of the two countries and the opening of air launch, which will contribute to intensifying bilateral cooperation, business relations and increasing tourist flow.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts to expand ties between Astana and Riyadh.

The Saudi capital Riyadh is currently implementing major infrastructure projects in preparation for EXPO 2030, such as the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, Green Riyadh, King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard and others.