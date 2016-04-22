Bilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan and EU discussed in Brussels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 14th EU-Kazakhstan Sub-committee meeting in Trade, Investment , Energy, and Transport was held in Brussels. The sitting was сhaired by Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov and Head of the European External Action Service Toivo Klaar.

As the press service of the Ministry of National Economy informs, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral trade, the issue regarding giving Kazakhstan the status of the country with the market economy, Kazakhstan's obligations within the WTO, parallel import of goods and the most recent tendencies in the sphere of investments, cooperation in the energy and transport spheres.

T. Zhaksylykov noted that the EU was one of the key trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan.

"Taking into account the potential for strengthening the bilateral cooperation, this sitting of the Sub-committee makes a strong contribution to deepening of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU," the Deputy Minster said.