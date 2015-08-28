Bilateral documents signed upon completion of talks of presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bilateral documents have been signed upon completion of the talks between President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev and President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolich in Astana.

The agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia on the international highway service was signed by Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev and Minister of Economy of Serbia Zeljko Sertic.

The convention between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion was signed by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov and Minister of Serbia Zeljko Sertic.