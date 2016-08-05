Bilateral meeting of presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey taking place in Ankara now

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A bilateral meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking place in the capital city of Turkey now.

The sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including political, trade and economic cooperation as well as the activity of the Congress of the Turkic-speaking countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Nursultan Nazarbayev in his residence.

The Heads of State held talks in bilateral format and then the talks in the enlarged format were held as well. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, Head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Askar Mamin and other officials accompany Nursultan Nazarbayev in this trip.

It should be noted that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has become the first president who came to Turkey since the coup attempt.