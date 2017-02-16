Bilateral meetings of Syrian peace talks participants start in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bilateral meetings of the delegations participating in the talks on Syrian settlement have begun in Astana ahead of the plenary session, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov said.

"The meetings have begun. The representatives of the opposition will join later. Meetings with the opposition will takes place before lunch," Zhainakov noted.



The second round of the negotiations with the participation of Russia, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, the UN, the Syrian government and the opposition kicked off in Astana yesterday.



Syrian opposition's chief negotiator Mohammed Alloush of Jaish al Islam faction and Turkish delegation are expected to join the talks today.



The start of the plenary session is scheduled on 12:00 p.m. Astana time.