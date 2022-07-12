EN
    11:57, 12 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Bill Gates-funded food depot burns to ground in Netherlands

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM A Bill Gates-funded food depot burnt to the ground in the Almelo city of the Netherlands, local media reported.

    According to local reports, a massive fire that erupted on late Sunday devoured the facility offering climate-friendly food, such as meat products as well as alternative vegan meals, Anadolu Agency says.

    It is not yet known if the incident was the result of natural causes or linked to the protests by farmers.

    Picnic, an Amsterdam-based grocery delivery service, had secured €600M of investment in 2021, with the lion’s share offered by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

    The company, which mostly relies on electric cars for the delivery of groceries, successfully scaled up its goals of expansion to other countries, including France and Germany.

    Last week, farmers took to the streets against the government's proposal to reduce the country's livestock in an effort to tackle agricultural pollution.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    World News
