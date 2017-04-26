Bill on allocation of $100mln to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have discussed today the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on development of economic cooperation amid Eurasian economic integration," Kazinform correspondent reports.

“As per the agreement, the Kazakh side intends to provide $100mln to Kyrgyzstan to help it integrate into the Eurasian Economic Union,” said Deputy Maulen Ashimbayev while presenting the document.

In his words, these funds will be spent on implementing the activities under the Road Map on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eurasian Economic Union as well as on bringing Kyrgyz legislation into compliance with the EAEU requirements.