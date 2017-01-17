EN
    17:11, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Bill “On Cinematography” to be submitted to Parliament in May

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly informed when the bill on cinematography will be submitted to the consideration of the Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    Speaking at the governmental meeting on Tuesday, the Minister said that Kazakhstan’s film industry is regulated today by six articles of the Law “On Culture”. According to him, there is no conceptual framework in the industry.  There are no provisions revealing all the aspects of interaction with the participants of film production, release, distribution ,storage and copying.

     

    “In 2016, thanks to the Government’s support, development of the bill “On Cinematography” was included in the plan of law-making activities for year 2017. The document will be submitted to the Government in March and in May it will be discussed by Parliament deputies. I hope, with your support the Law “On Cinematography” will be adopted by the end of the year,” he said. 

