ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved in the first reading the draft law "On mandatory social health insurance", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bill aims at implementation of mandatory social health insurance - a mechanism of joint liability of the government, employers and residents for individual and public health as well as implementation of modern market mechanisms in healthcare system. A Fund of Social Health Insurance will be established as per the draft law which will accumulate mandatory payments and purchase medical services. This will be a non-commercial joint-stock company with the government to be its only founder and shareholder. As Majilis deputy Natalya Petukhova explained to the journalists, the new insurance system will be based upon mandatory insurance payments from the government, employed population, employers and self-employed people. The employed group of the population will pay 1% of their income in 2019 and 2% beginning from 2020. Employers' contributions will make 5% of the employees' income. The employers will start contributing to the Social Health Insurance Fund in 2018 (3%). In 2019 their payments will make 4% and in 2020- 5%. The contributions of the working people, employers and self-employed people will be included in corporate income tax and individual income tax.