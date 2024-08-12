Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to participate in Olympic Games closing ceremony

The Los Angeles 2028 organizing committee revealed that Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R. are expected to participate in the Summer 20204 Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Games’ official website.

The Summer 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony kicked off in Paris at 00:00 Astana time.

The night started with an anthem of France. The ceremony is taking place at the 80,000-seat Stade de France.

The Olympic Games were held between July 24 and August 11 in Paris. The solemn opening ceremony took place on July 26.