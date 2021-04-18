EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 18 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Billie Jean King Cup: Injury forces Putintseva to withdraw from match against Argentina

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has bowed out in the second match of the Day 2 clash between Kazakhstan and Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs due to an injury, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva withdrew in the third set of the match against Arginine María Lourdes Carlé 7-6, 6-7 after suffering an injury. The teams are tied at 2:2.

    Notably, Putintseva defeated Nadia Podoroska on Day 1 of the Kazakhstan vs. Argentina clash in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!