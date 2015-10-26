Billionaire Jim Rogers, developer of GCI Xavier Sala-i-Martin to attend ‘Astana Invest 2015’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev told about VI International Investment Forum "Astana Invest 2015" which will take place October 28-30.

Astana will join delegates from more than 20 countries, according to astana.kz. As noted by N. Aliyev, the forum will create a unique platform which will demonstrate the investment potential of Astana. The event will run from October 28-30. The city authorities intend to demonstrate the potential of Astana as a full-fledged hub in the field of infrastructure, sustainable development and innovation. Thus, the business program of the forum includes touring industrial parks of Astana city, master classes by world-famous coachers, B2B and B2G meetings. It is worth noting that the general session of the forum will bring together more than 1,000 participants. The site of "Astana Invest 2015" includes 70 exhibition centers of investment projects and "Smartcity", "EXPO-2017", "Made in Astana" pavilions. Among the foreign participants of the general session is the famous billionaire Jim Rogers, chief adviser to the World Economic Forum (Davos), developer of the Global Competitiveness Index Xavier Sala-i-Martin, director of Center for Liveable Cities Aw Tuan Kee, Dr. Samir Amruni - Director General of World Free Zones Organization and many others. The culmination of the general session will be awarding "fDi's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2015" certificates by editor-in-chief of fDi Magazine Courtney Fingar. For the first time the world's largest media holding CNN will be a media partner of Kazakhstan's forum "Astana Invest 2015".