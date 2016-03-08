EN
    10:56, 08 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders: After Bursak I want superfight with Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (23-0, 12 KOs) announced that his upcoming fight against Max Bursak on April 30 is a way to build towards a bigger fight with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I need to keep busy. It's challengers like Bursak: hopefully beating him, moving on to the next level again, and hopefully testing the water for one of the superfights. I'm not looking at it as a warm-up or anything - this is a world-title fight - I'll be using it for one as a training camp, getting into shape, and two for more ring time. But I spoke to Frank Warren last week and said I would like the Golovkin fight in the summer," Saunders told Boxingscene.
    Recall that Gennady Golovkin is busy training for his fight against Dominic Wade on April 23.

