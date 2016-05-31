ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders criticized the decision of Saul Alvarez to vacate the WBC title in favour of Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I think that Canelo is a coward, he lost my respect right when he vacated the title. I would never vacate the title just to avoid fighting someone. My team talked to his and they were not sure if he was ready to fight at 160. He wants to fight ion lighter weights just to avoid Golovkin. I would never go down to 150 if a champion at 160. If he wants to fight me I will give him a chance, but it is going to be at 160. There are three names out there for me, these are Golovkin, Canelo and Eubank, but I want Golovkin," Saunders said in his interview to Worldboxingnews.net.