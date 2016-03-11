Billy Joe Saunders: Give me Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO world champion British Billy Joe Saunders has begun to more loudly express his willingness to have a unification fight with WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Give me Golovkin," Saunders said.

Saunders recently told his promoter that he wanted to have a unification fight with Golovkin this summer.

"If Saunders wants to fight Golovkin he has to beat Maxim Bursak first. Golovkin is a serious opponent," Frank Warren, the promoter of Billy Joe Saunders, replied to that.