ASTANA. KAZINFORM -WBO champion in the middleweight Billy Joe Saunders thinks that his fight against Golovkin will happen this year, Sports.kz informs.

"There is no stadium available for April, the time when I fight Bursak, so the fight could be more beneficial for me and Golovkin. However, I am confident that our fight will happen this year anyway. Big time unification fights are going to happen this summer, he said in the interview to Boxing News.