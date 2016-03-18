EN
    08:45, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders: I&#39;m confident that Golovkin fight will happen

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -WBO champion in the middleweight Billy Joe Saunders thinks that his fight against Golovkin will happen this year, Sports.kz informs.

    "There is no stadium available for April, the time when I fight Bursak, so the fight could be more beneficial for me and Golovkin. However, I am confident that our fight will happen this year anyway. Big time unification fights are going to happen this summer, he said in the interview to Boxing News.

