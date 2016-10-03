Billy Joe Saunders: I believe that I can beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British boxer Billy Joe Saunders told about his potential opponent, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reported citing Twitter account of promoter Frank Warren.

"The fight with Golovkin is the biggest challenge which I can get. Of course, GGG thinks that he is undefeated, but all his opponents lost to him mentally - prior to stepping in the ring. Now I have approached such stage of my career when I can check up how good I am, if I will be able to beat Golovkin. I believe that I can do it. I am one of the best middleweight fighters of the world and I want to prove it," Saunders said.