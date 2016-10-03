EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:36, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders: I believe that I can beat Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM British boxer Billy Joe Saunders told about his potential opponent, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reported citing Twitter account of promoter Frank Warren.

    "The fight with Golovkin is the biggest challenge  which I can get. Of course, GGG thinks that he is undefeated, but all his opponents lost to him mentally - prior to stepping in the ring. Now I have approached such stage of my career when I can check up how good I am, if I will be able to beat Golovkin. I believe that I can do it. I am one of the best middleweight fighters of the world and I want to prove it," Saunders said.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!