Billy Joe Saunders: I don’t reckon that Golovkin has boxed anyone with my skill or my class

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British boxer Billy Joe Saunders commented on his potential fight with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin in an interview to iFL.TV.

“I want to fight with the best. Obviously, Golovkin is the best on the planet. I've always said he is the man at the weight, he's unbelievable, but no one's invincible, no one unbeatable. The reason I want things on our terms is because I'm going in there to win, not for money… To be the best you have to beat the best and he is the best. I don’t reckon that Golovkin has boxed anyone with my skill or my class...” Kazinform reports citing www.the-newshub.com.

