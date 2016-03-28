EN
    09:04, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders: I want to fight Golovkin in undercard of Klitschko-Fury rematch

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO champion British Billy Joe Saunders told that he was ready to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    Saunders wants to fight Golovkin in the undercard of the Klitschko-Fury rematch in July. However, he still has to beat Ukrainian Max Bursak first on April 30. Golovkin also has a bout against Dominic Wade scheduled for April 23.

    "I want to fight Gennady Golovkin in the undercard of the Klitschko-Fury rematch in July. I want it at Wembley Stadium where Carl Froch knocked out George Groves," Billy Joe said.

    It should be noted that the team of Golovkin already offered a fight to Saunders but he refused he did not like the financial terms of the deal.

