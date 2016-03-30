Billy Joe Saunders: I want to test myself and Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders told that he wanted to fight WBA and IBF champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I want to fight Gennady Golovkin. I want to test myself and Golovkin in that fight. Gennady is one of the best boxers, so I do not want to deprive myself of a chance to fight the best. Let's face the truth, I want the fight with Golovkin, because it's what I want for my career at the moment," BadLeftHook cites Saunders.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin is set to have his fight against mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on April 23.