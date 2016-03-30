EN
    08:27, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders: I want to test myself and Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders told that he wanted to fight WBA and IBF champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "I want to fight Gennady Golovkin. I want to test myself and Golovkin in that fight. Gennady is one of the best boxers, so I do not want to deprive myself of a chance to fight the best. Let's face the truth, I want the fight with Golovkin, because it's what I want for my career at the moment," BadLeftHook cites Saunders.

    As earlier reported, G. Golovkin is set to have his fight against mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on April 23.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
