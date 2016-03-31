Billy Joe Saunders: I was offered me 1.5 mln for Golovkin fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingScene.com says that undefeated boxer from Great Britain Billy Joe Saunders denied rumours that he could make 4 million US dollars for a fight with Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I am coming to America soon, and they better stop talking about 4 million dollars they offered to me for the Golovkin fight. They continue to pretend like they did offer that 4 million for fighting GGG. If they really did I would be fighting him already! I was offered 1.5 million. David Lemieux agreed to those terms. Look where he is now, no belt, no ranking. I want my reward for it. If you beat GGG for two or three rounds there is a chance to defeat him. Let him come here to Great Britain, I want to have a hoe advantage," Saunders said.