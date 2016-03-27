Billy Joe Saunders makes it clear he wants to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders made it clear that he wants to step into the ring with WBA Super middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Every fight is a dangerous fight, but I can't see nothing else but a Golovkin win... that's the fight that I would really like at Wembley Stadium probably in July hopefully... people saying I turned own 4 million pounds... that's not the case... it wasn't anything near that...," Saunders said in an interview with Fighthype.com.

