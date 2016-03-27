EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:08, 27 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Billy Joe Saunders makes it clear he wants to fight Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders made it clear that he wants to step into the ring with WBA Super middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "Every fight is a dangerous fight, but I can't see nothing else but a Golovkin win... that's the fight that I would really like at Wembley Stadium probably in July hopefully... people saying I turned own 4 million pounds... that's not the case... it wasn't anything near that...," Saunders said in an interview with Fighthype.com.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!