Bin Futtais strikes skeet gold at Asian Championships in Kazakhstan

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The UAE star shooter Saif bin Futtais has won the gold medal for Skeet Shooting under the 7th Asian Skeet Shooting Championship held in Astana, adding a fresh achievement to his homeland in one of the strongest renewals of this continental championship.

The Skeet events were held in unstable weather conditions with the temperature dipping to as low as 10 degrees Celsius, coupled with gusty winds that kept blowing throughout the competition period. The Emirati shooter was un-phased by the conditions and made his way through to the finals to compete with the best of shooters, hitting 53 skeets that took him to the winner's podium.



Commenting on winning the gold, Saif said, "I dedicate this achievement to our leadership, and it adds to other achievements made this year at various levels. This year has been marked by a good performance by UAE shooters in general, and I have succeeded in clinching four medals in different events highlighted by the Gold Medal of Pan Arab Championship, the Gold Medal of Cyprus Grand Prix, the Bronze of Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, and this one in Astana," he added.



Dawood Al Hajri, Acting Secretary-General of the UAE NOC, hailed the achievements of UAE shooters in this continental event characterised by strength and expertise, WAM reports.



He said, "Our shooters are always keen on achieving the best results and do what it takes to represent the state in style. Our shooters proved that they were up to the challenge in Astana's Asian Games. They were the worthy winners of titles and medals obtained in the skeet, the double trap (individuals & team) through Saif Al Shamsi and Khaled Al Kaabi who was about to bag another gold medal for the UAE. They have also excelled in Team Trap events where we were represented by Hamad bin Mijrin, Saif al Shamsi and Abdullah Bu Hlaiba, who won the bronze medals".