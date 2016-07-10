EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:52, 10 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Bin Laden's son threatens revenge against US

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Al-Qaida's media arm has released an audio in which the purported son of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden threatens revenge against the U.S. for assassinating his father.

    In the video released by As-Sahab Saturday, Hamza bin Laden tells Americans that they are accountable for the decisions of their leaders. He says al-Qaida will continue waging jihad, or holy war, against the U.S. in response to its "oppression" of Muslims.

    "If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he says.

    Bin Laden was killed in a May 2011 U.S. raid at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. His son's whereabouts is not known. Analysts speculate that he may be preparing to take over leadership of al-Qaida.

    Source: Trend.az

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!