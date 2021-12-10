EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:46, 10 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Binali Yildirim visits Turkic Academy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party and chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim visited the Turkic Academy.

    President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali met the high-level guest, the Academy’s press service reports.

    The sides held a joint meeting to debate cooperation in humanitarian sciences, education, science within the development of the Turkic intelligentsia.

    Following the meeting Darkhan Kydyrali awarded Binali Yildirim the golden medal of the International Turkic Academy.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Digital Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!