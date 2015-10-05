LONDON. KAZINFORM Israel's prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, promised a "harsh offensive" against Palestinian violence as he flew home from New York to confront an escalating crisis that has seen four Israelis killed in two attacks on the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem's Old City.

Amid an unprecedented closure of the Old City to all Palestinians not resident there, thousands of largely ultra-orthodox Jewish mourners gathered in Jerusalem to bury the most recent victims, a rabbi and an off-duty soldier, who were stabbed to death in the Old City on Saturday night.

Ahead of a meeting with security officials on Sunday to decide his response, Netanyahu vowed a "harsh offensive on Palestinian Islamic terror", according to a statement posted on his Facebook page. He added: "We are in an all-out war against terror."

After the meeting Netanyahu said he had ordered "additional steps to deter terror and punish terrorists." He said that includes "fast-tracking the razing of terrorists' homes", strengthening security in Jerusalem and the West Bank and "banning those that incite [violence] from the Old City and the Temple Mount".

The latest spike in violence comes at a time when many Palestinians no longer believe statehood through negotiations with Israel is possible.

Israeli commentators discussed the threat of a third uprising, though Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has so far prevented major outbreaks of violence in the face of growing friction with Netanyahu. The funerals of the two men killed on Saturday took place as it emerged that one of them, Rabbi Nehemia Lavi, 41, had died after hearing screams in the street and rushing to help Aharon Bennett, 21, the second victim, and his wife and child, who were injured.

Zev Bareiton, a member of Lavi's extended family who was among the mourners on Sunday, told the Guardian: "He was a marvellous father of seven who lived in the Old City. His 14-year-old son - his eldest - wants everyone to know he was not murdered but died helping to defend others."

Bareiton said Lavi, an army reserve officer died after wrestling with the attacker, 19-year-old Palestinian Muhannad Halabi, for his knife.

"Israel is at war. There is no security. I want to see the government take steps to protect its citizens," Bareiton said.

Eulogising Lavi, who was a rabbi for the rightwing settler group Ateret Cohanim, Israeli president Reuven Rivlin said: "Our enemies know how to hurt us, but will not defeat us. The fight against terrorism requires determination and inner fortitude. We will reach the killers of the innocent and pure, and we will reach their inciters and their dispatchers, and will deliver them a stinging blow."

On Thursday night, an Israeli couple were shot and killed, and their four children injured, in their car by gunmen near the West Bank village of Beit Furik.

Justifying the closure of Jerusalem's Old City during the second part of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said: "This is a drastic measure that's being taken in order to make sure there are no further attacks during the Jewish festival, where you can see thousands of people visiting the Old City."According to Jerusalem expert Danny Seidemann, it is the first time since Israel captured the Old City in 1967 that it has prevented Jerusalem's Palestinians from entering.

The recent attacks have come amid mounting clashes on the West Bank and in Jerusalem that on Saturday night saw Israeli troops shoot and wound at least 18 Palestinians in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp.

Source: The Quardian Read more at http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/oct/04/binyamin-netanyahu-promises-harsh-offensive-palestinian