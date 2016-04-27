EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:59, 27 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Biopic about President Nazarbayev premieres in Almaty (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Official premiere of the biopic about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Tak slozhilis zvezdy (How the stars aligned) has been held in Almaty city today. President Nazarbayev attended the premiere of the film in Astana on Tuesday (April 26).

    The new film is the sequel of the Leader's Way biopic about Nursultan Nazarbayev released a couple of years ago. It was directed by Russian Sergey Snezhkin famous for his dramas, such as Pokhoronite menya za plintusom (Bury me behind the baseboard) and Tsvety kalenduly (Marigold flowers).
    Young Kazakhstani actor Berik Aitzhanov plays the lead character.

    The budget of the two-series drama totaled 1.2 billion tenge. Sergey Snezhkin is expected to release a series version of the film.

    The shooting took place in the Kazakh and Russian cities of Almaty, Astana, Karaganda, Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
    The film follows British writer Jeremy Wilson who seeks to meet the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and pen his biography. However, the situation takes a strange, but exciting turn and Wilson finds himself traveling through time. He will ‘visit' every page of the independent history of Kazakhstan and witness historical milestones.

    Tak slozhilis zvezdy will hit the theaters countrywide on April 28, 2016.
    null null null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Culture Events Kazinform's Timeline News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!