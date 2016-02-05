Birlik Party nominates eight candidates to Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Birlik Party has nominated eight candidates for the Majilis deputies' seats. Chairman of the Party Serik Sultangali said it at the 2nd extraordinary congress of Birlik in Astana.

“Our Party unites more than 53,000 followers and strives to make a contribution to the formation of a strong and prosperous Kazakhstan,” Sultangali said.

Taking the floor, Sultangali declared that his Party will support the implementation of the President’s Five Institutional Reforms.

The congress approved the list of candidates and the Party’s election platform.